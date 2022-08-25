Pilots and loadmasters from the 36th Airlift Squadron go over plans during an early morning pre-flight briefing for a C-130J Super Hercules cargo drop training flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Consistent training is necessary to maintain readiness, as pilots and loadmasters continually perform on the job training with more experienced peers to make their flying duties as second nature as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 01:05 Photo ID: 7406111 VIRIN: 220825-F-HU835-1220 Resolution: 5206x3464 Size: 4.02 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th AS trains for cargo drops [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.