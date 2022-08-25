36th AS trains for cargo drops

Senior Airman John Douglas (center), 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and SrA Acevedo Candelaria (left), 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron air-transport rigger, work together to guide a forklift laden with air-drop cargo into the rear of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Cargo such as food, water, fuel, equipment, and even small vehicles can be delivered via airdrop, but individual cargo pallets must be handled properly to maintain the C-130J’s balance, and to secure it to the cargo deck properly until it's ready for delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

