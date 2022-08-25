36th AS trains for cargo drops

Senior Airman Milo Carter, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the open rear loading ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules during training maneuvers near Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Mid-air cargo drops are a mainstay of C-130J capabilities, combining their high maneuverability at low altitudes with high accuracy cargo delivery enables them to quickly reach areas in need or that are difficult to supply by other means. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

