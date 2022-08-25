36th AS trains for cargo drops

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Milo Carter, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, walks around the starboard wing of a C-130J Super Hercules during a pre-flight inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Cargo such as food, water, fuel, equipment, and even small vehicles can be delivered via airdrop, but individual cargo pallets must be handled properly to maintain the C-130J’s balance, and to secure it to the cargo deck properly until it's ready for delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

