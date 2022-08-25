A crew chief from the 36th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron looks out at the line of C-130J Super Hercules waiting on the flightline early on a rainy morning at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. C-130J Super Hercules are one of the core components of the base’s rapid airlift mission, making the job of maintaining a critical aspect in mission completion for units on the base and visiting aircraft from around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7406110
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-HU835-1219
|Resolution:
|6048x3780
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th AS trains for cargo drops [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT