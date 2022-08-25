Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th AS trains for cargo drops

    JAPAN

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief from the 36th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron looks out at the line of C-130J Super Hercules waiting on the flightline early on a rainy morning at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. C-130J Super Hercules are one of the core components of the base’s rapid airlift mission, making the job of maintaining a critical aspect in mission completion for units on the base and visiting aircraft from around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    This work, 36th AS trains for cargo drops [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    C-130J
    readiness
    Cargo
    36th AS

