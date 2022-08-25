36th AS trains for cargo drops

A crew chief from the 36th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron looks out at the line of C-130J Super Hercules waiting on the flightline early on a rainy morning at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. C-130J Super Hercules are one of the core components of the base’s rapid airlift mission, making the job of maintaining a critical aspect in mission completion for units on the base and visiting aircraft from around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

