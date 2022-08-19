ENCINO, California – Steve Grasmick, a private firm logistician and amateur bird photographer, quietly and carefully looks for raptors to photograph Aug. 19 at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area in Encino California. Grasmick suggests raptors, such as owls and hawks, are one of the best reasons to visit the recreational area. Riparian and upland habitats also host a diversity of passerine species such as Brewer’s blackbird and California towhee. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

