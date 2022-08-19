Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steve Grasmick [Image 6 of 7]

    Steve Grasmick

    ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    ENCINO, California – Steve Grasmick, a private firm logistician and amateur bird photographer, quietly and carefully looks for raptors to photograph Aug. 19 at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area in Encino California. Grasmick suggests raptors, such as owls and hawks, are one of the best reasons to visit the recreational area. Riparian and upland habitats also host a diversity of passerine species such as Brewer’s blackbird and California towhee. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:13
    Photo ID: 7403797
    VIRIN: 220819-A-RY318-109
    Resolution: 4372x2915
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: ENCINO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steve Grasmick [Image 7 of 7], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connie Chan-Le
    Sepulveda By Sunlight
    Maintenance
    Lone Feather
    Sepulveda Dam
    Steve Grasmick
    Bridged Path

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    flood risk management.
    Los Angeles River
    flood mitigation
    SPL
    Sepulveda Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT