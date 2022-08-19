ENCINO, California – The Los Angeles River flows into Sepulveda Dam continues to provide flood risk management Aug. 19 in Encino California. Sepulveda Dam is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District. USACE engages in routine maintenance activities within the operational areas of the Reservoir year-round to maintain the operational capacity of the project. The Project is an important part of a comprehensive plan for flood risk management in Los Angeles County known as the Los Angeles County Drainage Area. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:13 Photo ID: 7403794 VIRIN: 220819-A-RY318-113 Resolution: 4314x2649 Size: 1.2 MB Location: ENCINO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.