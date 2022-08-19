Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance [Image 3 of 7]

    Maintenance

    ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    ENCINO, California – The Los Angeles River flows into Sepulveda Dam continues to provide flood risk management Aug. 19 in Encino California. Sepulveda Dam is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District. USACE engages in routine maintenance activities within the operational areas of the Reservoir year-round to maintain the operational capacity of the project. The Project is an important part of a comprehensive plan for flood risk management in Los Angeles County known as the Los Angeles County Drainage Area. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

