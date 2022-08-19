ENCINO, California – A lone feather along the Los Angeles River Aug 19. at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area in Encino California. The open water areas found in the Reservoir attract many waterfowl and shorebirds such as great egrets and double-crested cormorant. The Corps evaluates environmental effects of all actions taken at the Dam and in the Reservoir. Biological surveys are conducted in the Reservoir throughout the year by the Corps and the Corps partner agencies. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

