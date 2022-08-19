Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lone Feather

    ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    ENCINO, California – A lone feather along the Los Angeles River Aug 19. at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area in Encino California. The open water areas found in the Reservoir attract many waterfowl and shorebirds such as great egrets and double-crested cormorant. The Corps evaluates environmental effects of all actions taken at the Dam and in the Reservoir. Biological surveys are conducted in the Reservoir throughout the year by the Corps and the Corps partner agencies. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:13
