Sepulveda By Sunlight

ENCINO, California – A common sunflower grows along a walking path at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area Aug. 19 in Encino, California. Other native vegetation identified at and near the reservoir include Fremont cottonwood, sandbar willow, mule fat, coast live oak, California buckwheat and coyote brush. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 17:13
Location:
|ENCINO, CA, US
