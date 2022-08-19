ENCINO, California – A common sunflower grows along a walking path at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area Aug. 19 in Encino, California. Other native vegetation identified at and near the reservoir include Fremont cottonwood, sandbar willow, mule fat, coast live oak, California buckwheat and coyote brush. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:13 Photo ID: 7403793 VIRIN: 220819-A-RY318-105 Resolution: 4242x3142 Size: 3.41 MB Location: ENCINO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sepulveda By Sunlight [Image 7 of 7], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.