    Bridged Path

    Bridged Path

    ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    ENCINO, California – A bridged path along connects a walking trail at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area. The primary purpose of the dam and reservoir is flood risk management, but the project is also authorized for recreation. Approximately 1,500 acres have been leased to the City of Los Angeles for recreational purposes.
    (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:13
    Photo ID: 7403798
    VIRIN: 220819-A-RY318-107
    Resolution: 4329x3092
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: ENCINO, CA, US 
