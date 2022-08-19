ENCINO, California – A bridged path along connects a walking trail at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area. The primary purpose of the dam and reservoir is flood risk management, but the project is also authorized for recreation. Approximately 1,500 acres have been leased to the City of Los Angeles for recreational purposes.

(Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

Date Taken: 08.19.2022
Location: ENCINO, CA, US