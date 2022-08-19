Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connie Chan-Le [Image 1 of 7]

    Connie Chan-Le

    ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    ENCINO, California – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Park Ranger Connie Chan-Le poses for a photo during her routine site visit of the Sepulveda Dam Aug. 19 in Encino California. Chan-Le has assisted in several safety messages for the recreating public. She has a master’s in environmental planning and management from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:13
    Photo ID: 7403792
    VIRIN: 220819-A-RY318-103
    Resolution: 2120x2632
    Size: 863.19 KB
    Location: ENCINO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connie Chan-Le [Image 7 of 7], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connie Chan-Le
    Sepulveda By Sunlight
    Maintenance
    Lone Feather
    Sepulveda Dam
    Steve Grasmick
    Bridged Path

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    flood risk management.
    Los Angeles River
    flood mitigation
    SPL
    Sepulveda Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT