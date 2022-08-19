ENCINO, California – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Park Ranger Connie Chan-Le poses for a photo during her routine site visit of the Sepulveda Dam Aug. 19 in Encino California. Chan-Le has assisted in several safety messages for the recreating public. She has a master’s in environmental planning and management from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

