ENCINO, California – The Los Angeles River flows into Sepulveda Dam Aug. 19 in Encino California. Sepulveda Dam was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and completed in December 1941. The Corps acquired a total of 2,131.9 acres for construction, operations and maintenance of the dam. Of the total acreage, the Corps reserves 313.0 acres exclusively for operation of the dam. Together with Hansen and Lopez, Sepulveda Dam is vital for flood risk management of portions of the San Fernando Valley and areas contiguous to the Los Angeles River. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

