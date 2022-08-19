Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sepulveda Dam [Image 5 of 7]

    Sepulveda Dam

    ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    ENCINO, California – The Los Angeles River flows into Sepulveda Dam Aug. 19 in Encino California. Sepulveda Dam was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and completed in December 1941. The Corps acquired a total of 2,131.9 acres for construction, operations and maintenance of the dam. Of the total acreage, the Corps reserves 313.0 acres exclusively for operation of the dam. Together with Hansen and Lopez, Sepulveda Dam is vital for flood risk management of portions of the San Fernando Valley and areas contiguous to the Los Angeles River. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:13
    Photo ID: 7403796
    VIRIN: 220819-A-RY318-101
    Resolution: 4841x3227
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: ENCINO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sepulveda Dam [Image 7 of 7], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connie Chan-Le
    Sepulveda By Sunlight
    Maintenance
    Lone Feather
    Sepulveda Dam
    Steve Grasmick
    Bridged Path

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    flood risk management.
    Los Angeles River
    flood mitigation
    SPL
    Sepulveda Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT