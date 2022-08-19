A Day at Sepulveda Dam

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | ENCINO, California – A common sunflower grows along a walking path at the Sepulveda...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | ENCINO, California – A common sunflower grows along a walking path at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area Aug. 19 in Encino, California. Other native vegetation identified at and near the reservoir include Fremont cottonwood, sandbar willow, mule fat, coast live oak, California buckwheat and coyote brush. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO) see less | View Image Page

ENCINO, California --U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Park Rangers patrol Sepulveda Dam Aug. 19 in Encino, California.



The park rangers are encouraging community participation for the National Public Lands Day clean up event at nearby Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale Sept. 24.



“Sepulveda Dam is great place to find community members, who care about their natural parks,” said Henry Csaposs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District park ranger. “In addition to our normal duties, we are informing park visitors about the upcoming cleanup event at Santa Fe Dam. National Public Lands Day is an opportunity to get together with other nature lovers to beautify and improve our recreational parks.”



Established in 1994, National Public Lands Day is an annual event that falls on the fourth Saturday of September. It is one of the nation's largest single-day volunteer efforts and highlights the connection between people and green space in their communities, inspires environmental stewardship and encourages use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits.



For more information, email ParkrangersLA@usace.army.mil.