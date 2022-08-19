Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day at Sepulveda Dam

    Sepulveda By Sunlight

    Photo By Robert DeDeaux | ENCINO, California – A common sunflower grows along a walking path at the Sepulveda...... read more read more

    ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Story by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    ENCINO, California --U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Park Rangers patrol Sepulveda Dam Aug. 19 in Encino, California.

    The park rangers are encouraging community participation for the National Public Lands Day clean up event at nearby Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale Sept. 24.

    “Sepulveda Dam is great place to find community members, who care about their natural parks,” said Henry Csaposs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District park ranger. “In addition to our normal duties, we are informing park visitors about the upcoming cleanup event at Santa Fe Dam. National Public Lands Day is an opportunity to get together with other nature lovers to beautify and improve our recreational parks.”

    Established in 1994, National Public Lands Day is an annual event that falls on the fourth Saturday of September. It is one of the nation's largest single-day volunteer efforts and highlights the connection between people and green space in their communities, inspires environmental stewardship and encourages use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits.

    For more information, email ParkrangersLA@usace.army.mil.

