Washington Air National Guard Master Sgt. Joy Quam, First Sgt. of 141st Civil Engineers, instructs a Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team on methods of shoring in confined spaces during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. The six-day exercise focuses on interagency coordination within Mongolia, as well as foreign humanitarian assistance during a large-scale natural disaster. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency is the lead government agent, with support from other government agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 06:10
|Photo ID:
|7402862
|VIRIN:
|220906-Z-MK318-1001
|Resolution:
|6213x4142
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gobi Wolf 2022 participants instruct on shoring to a team from the Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency [Image 10 of 10], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
