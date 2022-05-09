Gobi Wolf 2022 participants instruct on shoring to a team from the Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency

Washington Air National Guard Master Sgt. Joy Quam, First Sgt. of 141st Civil Engineers, instructs a Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team on methods of shoring in confined spaces during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. The six-day exercise focuses on interagency coordination within Mongolia, as well as foreign humanitarian assistance during a large-scale natural disaster. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency is the lead government agent, with support from other government agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

