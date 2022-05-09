A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency attends a class on shoring during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022

A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team takes notes on shoring during a disaster scenario during the field training portion of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

