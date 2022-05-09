A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team takes notes on shoring during a disaster scenario during the field training portion of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 06:09
|Photo ID:
|7402860
|VIRIN:
|220906-Z-MK318-1011
|Resolution:
|6245x4163
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency attends a class on shoring during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
