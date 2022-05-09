U.S. Army Col. Thorbjorn Persson, left, surgical team lead of the 8th Forward Resuscitation and Surgical Detachment, discusses the logistics of moving a field hospital with Lt. Cmdr. Lakmal Kadigamuwa, Sri Lanka Navy, during Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise designed to test disaster response processes while maximizing realism through a series of scenarios. It will consist of a field training exercise in mass medical care, hazmat response and search and rescue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 06:09 Photo ID: 7402857 VIRIN: 220906-Z-MK318-1006 Resolution: 6578x4386 Size: 2.26 MB Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gobi Wolf 2022 participants tour sites prior to field training exercises [Image 10 of 10], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.