U.S. Army Col. Thorbjorn Persson, left, surgical team lead of the 8th Forward Resuscitation and Surgical Detachment, discusses the logistics of moving a field hospital with Lt. Cmdr. Lakmal Kadigamuwa, Sri Lanka Navy, during Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise designed to test disaster response processes while maximizing realism through a series of scenarios. It will consist of a field training exercise in mass medical care, hazmat response and search and rescue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 06:09
|Photo ID:
|7402857
|VIRIN:
|220906-Z-MK318-1006
|Resolution:
|6578x4386
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gobi Wolf 2022 participants tour sites prior to field training exercises [Image 10 of 10], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
