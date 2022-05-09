Gobi Wolf 2022 participants tour sites prior to field training exercises

Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency Col. A. Altanbagana, director of the Disaster Prevention Department, tours a staged building for search and rescue during the field training exercise portion of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. The FTX focuses on hazmat response, mass medical care and search and rescue. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

