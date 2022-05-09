Gobi Wolf 2022 participants tour sites prior to field training exercises

Mongolian Armed Forces Capt. U. Khatanzorig assists in demonstrating a field hospital’s capabilities during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement between military components of the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

