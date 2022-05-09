Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gobi Wolf 2022 participants tour sites prior to field training exercises [Image 1 of 10]

    Gobi Wolf 2022 participants tour sites prior to field training exercises

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency Lt. Col. D. Khongor, head officer of the medical section, leads participants of exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 through a field medical tent in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. The FTX focuses on hazmat response, mass medical care, and search and rescue. The mass medical care training will take place in the field medical tent. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency attends a class on shoring during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022
    A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency attends a class on shoring during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022
    Gobi Wolf 2022 participants instruct on shoring to a team from the Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency

    USARPAC
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA

