Gobi Wolf 2022 participants tour sites prior to field training exercises

Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency Lt. Col. D. Khongor, head officer of the medical section, leads participants of exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 through a field medical tent in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. The FTX focuses on hazmat response, mass medical care, and search and rescue. The mass medical care training will take place in the field medical tent. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

