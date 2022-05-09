Exercise participants from multiple government and civilian agencies tour a field hospital tent prior to mass medical care field training in Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise part of the Pacific Resilience Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange program, which focuses on interagency coordination and foreign humanitarian assistance. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 06:09 Photo ID: 7402858 VIRIN: 220906-Z-MK318-1007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.03 MB Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gobi Wolf 2022 participants tour sites prior to field training exercises [Image 10 of 10], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.