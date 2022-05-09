A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency attends a class on shoring during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022

A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team takes notes on shoring during a disaster scenario as part of the field training exercise discussions during Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. The six-day exercise focuses on interagency coordination within Mongolia, as well as foreign humanitarian assistance during a large-scale natural disaster. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

