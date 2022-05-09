Gobi Wolf 2022 participants tour sites prior to field training exercises

Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency Lt. Col. D. Khongor, center, head officer of the medical section, speaks through Sh. Altanchimey, a translator, to Lt. Cmdr. Mozahid Sufi, Bangladesh Navy, about the intensive care unit in the field medical tent in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 is a disaster response exercise with field training exercises in hazmat response, mass medical care and search and rescue. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

