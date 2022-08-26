Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras [Image 23 of 26]

    Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras

    HONDURAS

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dominic Thibodeaux, left, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster instructor, debriefs Staff Sgt. Kevin Garcia-Andrade, 22nd AS loadmaster, on loading procedures during a flight over the Caribbean Sea August 26, 2022. The C-5M transported over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, while aircrew members received training as part of the Major Command Service Tail Trainer program. The program, managed by Air Mobility Command, allots monthly flight hours to the C-5M specifically for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 20:03
    Location: HN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras

    Airmen
    C-5
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    AF75
    MSTT

