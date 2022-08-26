Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dominic Thibodeaux, left, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster instructor, debriefs Staff Sgt. Kevin Garcia-Andrade, 22nd AS loadmaster, on loading procedures during a flight over the Caribbean Sea August 26, 2022. The C-5M transported over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, while aircrew members received training as part of the Major Command Service Tail Trainer program. The program, managed by Air Mobility Command, allots monthly flight hours to the C-5M specifically for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

