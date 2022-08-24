U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Buruato, right, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy loadmaster instructor, briefs Senior Airman Symone Chur Martin, 22nd AS C-5M loadmaster, before a flight at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 25, 2022. During the trip, the aircrew also delivered over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 20:03 Photo ID: 7399214 VIRIN: 220824-F-DU706-1282 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 5.79 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.