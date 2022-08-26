U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Boehme, right, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy flight engineer instructor, trains Tech. Sgt. Joseph Kesler, 22nd AS flight engineer journeyman, on a C-5M at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, August 26, 2022. The C-5M transported over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, while aircrew members received training as part of the Major Command Service Tail Trainer program. The program, managed by Air Mobility Command, allots monthly flight hours to the C-5M specifically for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 Photo ID: 7399225 Location: HN This work, Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS