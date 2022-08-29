Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras [Image 17 of 26]

    Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Portuguese Air Force Col. Filipe José Pereira Azinheira, left, Lajes Field Air Base 4 commander, greets U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seiya Hicks, center, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Buruato, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy loadmasters, during a stop at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 29, 2022. The 22nd AS delivered over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Honduras and continued their Major Command Service Tail Trainer mission in Portugal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 20:03
    Photo ID: 7399216
    VIRIN: 220829-F-DU706-1022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras

