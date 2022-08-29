Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras

U.S. Air Force Maj. Zachary Barrington, right, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy pilot, salutes Portuguese Air Force Col. Filipe José Pereira Azinheira, left, Lajes Field Air Base 4 commander,at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 29, 2022. The 22nd AS delivered over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Honduras, and continued their Major Command Service Tail Trainer mission in Portugal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

