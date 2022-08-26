U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dominic Thibodeaux, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster instructor,
oversees a pallet offload from a C-5M Super Galaxy at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, August 26, 2022. The C-5M delivered over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid through the Denton Program. The Denton Program allows private U.S. citizens and private organizations to transport humanitarian goods to approved countries in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras
