Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Buruato, left, Staff Sgt. Seiya Hicks, center, and Senior Airman Symone Chur Martin, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy loadmasters, review manual procedures after a pallet onload at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2022. During the trip, the aircrew also delivered over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

