Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gavin McCord, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy pilot, taxis a

C-5M upon arrival at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, August 26, 2022. The C-5M delivered over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid through the Denton Program. The Denton Program allows private U.S. citizens and private organizations to transport humanitarian goods to approved countries in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

