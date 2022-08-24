Airmen train, deliver humanitarian aid to Honduras

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darren Hopkins, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy loadmaster, inspects a C-5M after landing at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 24, 2022. During the trip, the aircrew also delivered over 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

