220829-N-XR893-1551 STRAIT OF SICILY (Aug. 29, 2022) Sailors combat a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
08.29.2022
|08.30.2022 08:47
|7394012
|220829-N-XR893-1551
|3280x4744
|955.02 KB
MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|2
|0
