220829-N-CY569-1016 STRAIT OF SICILY (Aug. 29, 2022) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jessie Ostrofsky, from Osceda Mills, Pennsylvania, tests an oxygen sample aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7394000
|VIRIN:
|220829-N-CY569-1016
|Resolution:
|2220x3336
|Size:
|746.36 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT