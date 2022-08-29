220829-N-JR318-1027 STRAIT OF SICILY (Aug. 29, 2022) Sailors man a fire hose in the hangar bay during a damage control drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7394005
|VIRIN:
|220829-N-JR318-1027
|Resolution:
|3154x2091
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT