220829-N-TO573-1082 STRAIT OF SICILY (Aug. 29, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Ryani Sherman, from Safford, Arizona, ascends a shaft alley ladder aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7394008
|VIRIN:
|220829-N-TO573-1082
|Resolution:
|4061x3280
|Size:
|747.12 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT