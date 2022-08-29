220829-N-CY569-1050 STRAIT OF SICILY (Aug. 29, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Camden Simpson, from Fairfield, Ohio, assigned to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, tightens a chain to an E-2D Hawkeye in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:46 Photo ID: 7394002 VIRIN: 220829-N-CY569-1050 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 811.05 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.