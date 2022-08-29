Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 2 of 14]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Robledo 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220829-N-CY569-1019 STRAIT OF SICILY (Aug. 29, 2022) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Alfonso Yepez, left, from Paramount, California, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jessie Ostrofsky, from Osceda Mills, Pennsylvania, test an oxygen sample aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:46
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

