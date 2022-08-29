220829-N-JR318-1011 STRAIT OF SICILY (Aug. 29, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Adam Jones, from Gainesville, Florida, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, inspects the auxiliary power unit and environmental control system on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

