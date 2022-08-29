220829-N-JR318-1088 STRAIT OF SICILY (Aug. 29, 2022) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 40, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:47 Photo ID: 7394003 VIRIN: 220829-N-JR318-1088 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.07 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.