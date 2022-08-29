Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:47 Photo ID: 7394011 VIRIN: 220829-N-XR893-1023 Resolution: 4928x2816 Size: 962.1 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Christopher Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.