Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, sits and speaks with senior leaders from the 124th Mission Support Group, 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Loh’s visit allowed him to meet with various squadrons around base, listening and responding to concerns within the organizations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

