U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, shakes hands with Mrs. Keri Elkins, executive assistant to senior leaders of the Idaho National Guard (IDNG), at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Elkins is a civilian employee of the IDNG and fills a critical role in supporting the organization. .(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:45 Photo ID: 7385183 VIRIN: 220820-Z-AY311-1633 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 2.87 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.