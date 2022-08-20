Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 20 of 22]

    Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Sumner, right, commander, 124th Mission Support Group, 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, listens to a question from Lt. Col. Anthony Skeesick, commander, 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Skeesick was speaking with Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard during a senior leader meeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:45
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    TAGS

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner
    Lt. Col. Anthony Skeesick

