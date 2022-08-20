U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, right, director, Air National Guard, speaks with Lt. Col. Eric Marsh, commander, 266th Range Squadron (RANS), Idaho National Guard (IDNG), while flying over the Saylor Creek Bombing Range on an U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk, assigned to 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, IDNG, south of Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. The RANS is a geographically separated unit of the IDANG and provides electronic threats to aircraft that use ranges such as the SCBR, a range that encompasses over 100,000 acres of open training space for aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:45 Photo ID: 7385181 VIRIN: 220820-Z-AY311-1628 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 3.14 MB Location: BRUNEAU, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.