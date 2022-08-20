U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general, Idaho National Guard, listens to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, during a meeting at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Loh met with various senior leaders answering questions and addressing concerns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7385186
|VIRIN:
|220820-Z-AY311-1638
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
