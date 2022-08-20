Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, right, listens to Lt. Col. Eric Marsh, commander, 266th Range Squadron (RANS), Idaho National Guard (IDNG), during a flight on a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk, assigned to 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, IDNG, while flying over Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Marsh was providing an overview of the unique capabilities of the RANS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

