U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, right, listens to Lt. Col. Eric Marsh, commander, 266th Range Squadron (RANS), Idaho National Guard (IDNG), during a flight on a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk, assigned to 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, IDNG, while flying over Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Marsh was providing an overview of the unique capabilities of the RANS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7385189
|VIRIN:
|220820-Z-AY311-1644
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|BRUNEAU, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT