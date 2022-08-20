Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22]

    Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard

    BRUNEAU, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, right, listens to Lt. Col. Eric Marsh, commander, 266th Range Squadron (RANS), Idaho National Guard (IDNG), during a flight on a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk, assigned to 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, IDNG, while flying over Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Marsh was providing an overview of the unique capabilities of the RANS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:45
    Photo ID: 7385189
    VIRIN: 220820-Z-AY311-1644
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: BRUNEAU, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Idaho National Guard
    266th Range Squadron
    Lt. Gen. Michael Loh
    Lt. Col. Eric Marsh

