U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Carpenter, director of staff-Air, Idaho National Guard (IDNG), briefs Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, during a Guard 101 briefing on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Carpenter was explaining what capabilities the Airmen of the IDNG bring to the table for both state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7385185
|VIRIN:
|220820-Z-AY311-1635
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
