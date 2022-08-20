U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, observes the Idaho Army National Guard’s Orchard Combat Training Center (OCTC) from an U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, Idaho National Guard while flying near Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. The OCTC encompasses 143,000 acres of training area within the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:45 Photo ID: 7385182 VIRIN: 220820-Z-AY311-1631 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 2.71 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.