U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, observes the Idaho Army National Guard’s Orchard Combat Training Center (OCTC) from an U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, Idaho National Guard while flying near Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. The OCTC encompasses 143,000 acres of training area within the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7385182
|VIRIN:
|220820-Z-AY311-1631
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT