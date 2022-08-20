Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 13 of 22]

    Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard

    MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, holds a FIM-92 Stinger Man-Portable, Air Defense Missile System (MANPAD), at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. The MANPAD electronic simulator is used by the Idaho Air National Guard’s 266th Range Squadron to provide realistic training for air forces from across the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:45
    Photo ID: 7385180
    VIRIN: 220820-Z-AY311-1620
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of the Air National Guard tours Idaho National Guard [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MANPAD
    Idaho National Guard
    266th Range Squadron
    Director Air National Guard
    Lt. Gen. Michael Loh

