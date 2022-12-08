9. U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, places a wing coin on a memorial for fallen 435th Troop Carrier Group personnel in Normandy, France on August 12, 2022. The memorial marks the site of a 435th TCG glider crash that took place during Operation Neptune in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 16:37 Photo ID: 7380910 VIRIN: 220819-F-MW015-1010 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.82 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.