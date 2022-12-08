Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy

9. U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, places a wing coin on a memorial for fallen 435th Troop Carrier Group personnel in Normandy, France on August 12, 2022. The memorial marks the site of a 435th TCG glider crash that took place during Operation Neptune in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)
Weaponizing Legacy: 435 AGOW visits Normandy
